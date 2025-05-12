July 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, as investors welcomed the prospects of new trade deals to kick off a week packed with earnings from tech giants that could dictate the market's next move. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 26.2 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 44368.4. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 7.9 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 6304.74​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 64.7 points, or 0.31%, to 20960.33 at the opening bell.



Reporting by Nikhil Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

