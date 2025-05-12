July 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday as investors assessed tech earnings and monitored trade negotiations, while losses in shares of IBM, Honeywell and UnitedHealth weighed on the Dow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 233.9 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 44776.41. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 9.7 points, or 0.15%, to 6368.6​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 63.8 points, or 0.30%, to 21083.818.



Reporting by Nikhil Sharma; Editing by Maju Samuel

