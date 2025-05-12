WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he had a good meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and got the impression Powell might be ready to lower interest rates.

"We had a very good meeting ... I think we had a very good meeting on interest rates," Trump told reporters.



Trump clashed with Powell during a rare presidential visit to the U.S. central bank on Thursday, and criticized the cost of renovating two historic buildings at its headquarters.



Trump, who called Powell a "numbskull" earlier this week for failing to heed the White House's demand for a large reduction in borrowing costs, said he did not intend to fire Powell, as he has frequently suggested he would.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Nick Zieminski