July 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors assessed better-than-expected GDP data, and awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision and key tech earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 44.9 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 44,677.9. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 10.4 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 6,381.23​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 42.1 points, or 0.20%, to 21,140.397 at the opening bell.



Reporting by Nikhil Sharma; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

