Aug 5 (Reuters) - HSBC on Tuesday raised its year-end S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab index target by more than 800 points to 6400, citing euphoria around artificial intelligence and easing U.S. policy uncertainty. "The AI trade is powering the tech/AI cohort higher (roughly half of the S&P 500) while reduced policy uncertainty (namely tariffs) is fueling the 'rest' of the market," HSBC strategists wrote in a note.



Reporting by Kanchana Chakravarty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.