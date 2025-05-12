Chile’s state-run mining company ENAMI on Wednesday said it has opened a process to seek investors for a $1.7 billion copper smelter. ENAMI would offer a supply of copper cathodes in exchange for the investment, it said. The project is expected to have the capacity to process 850,000 metric tons of copper concentrate a year and produce 240,000 tons of copper cathodes, ENAMI said. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Brendan O’Boyle)

