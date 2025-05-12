Aug 6 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said on Wednesday that July hiring data released last Friday was “concerning” in the moderation of the pace of hiring. Cook, who was speaking at an event held by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said big revisions like those seen in the July jobs report “are somewhat typical of turning points” in the economy.



Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Chris Reese

