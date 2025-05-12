WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Apple Inc was likely to make an investment announcement on Wednesday, as he discussed the financial pledges made by companies and countries under President Donald Trump.

"They're moving here in droves. This is trillions and trillions of dollars of commitments for people to build new factories here. In fact, you're likely to see one today from Apple," Hassett said in an interview with Fox Business Network. He did not elaborate.



It was not immediately clear if the announcement on Wednesday would be a new commitment.

Apple (AAPL.O) said in February it would spend $500 billion in U.S. investments in the next four years that will include a giant factory in Texas for artificial intelligence servers and add about 20,000 research and development jobs across the country in that time.

