LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. customs and border protection service said on its website on Friday that the HS customs code of 7108.13.5500 should be used for deliveries of gold kilo bullion bar and 100 ounce bullion bar to the United States. The ruling, published on its website, was its reply from July 31 in regards to cast gold bars from Switzerland, clarifying what HS customs codes should be used for U.S. most-traded sizes of gold products.



Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.