Aug 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq retreated from record highs on Thursday, after a hotter-than-expected producer prices report dampened investor expectations of potential interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 31.4 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 44,890.84. The S&P 500 (.SPX), fell 13.1 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 6,453.46​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), dropped 63.9 points, or 0.29%, to 21,649.211 at the opening bell. Reporting by Sanchayaita Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

