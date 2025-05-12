Miner Freeport Indonesia could by September 16 record shipments of copper concentrate equal to about 90% of its 1.27 million metric tons export quota, a company official said on Thursday. The firm has exported about 65% of the quota as of mid-August, spokesperson Katri Krisnati said. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Martin Petty)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.