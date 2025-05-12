Chilean miner Codelco on Sunday said mining regulator Sernageomin has approved the restart of the Andes Norte and Diamante divisions of its El Teniente copper mine, after an accident on July 31 that forced a suspension of operations. Codelco added that the labor inspection office has still only approved a partial return to those units of the mine, and that operations at the Recursos Norte and Andesita sections remain closed. (By Daina Beth Solomon)

