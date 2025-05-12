The workers’ union at BHP’s Escondida mine in Chile, the world’s largest copper mine, has raised safety concerns after two accidents involving autonomous trucks, according to a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday. BHP announced in July it had fully implemented autonomous operations for 33 trucks and eight drills at the Escondida Norte site, completing a five-year rollout. (By Fabian Andres Cambero)

