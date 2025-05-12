Polyus on Wednesday posted a 20% year-on-year jump in first-half profit to $1.4 billion, reflecting a global rise in gold prices. Revenue increased by 35% to $3.7 billion and EBITDA grew by 32% to $2.7 billion, the company said. At the same time, gold production fell by 11% to 1.3 million ounces. The company said it expects a decrease in output this year due to a planned reduction at its Olimpiada mine. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

