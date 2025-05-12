OTTAWA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canada's economy lost a net 65,500 jobs in July, largely in part-time work, and the jobless rate rose to 7.1%, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 1,700 jobs, largely in construction. The services sector was down by a net 67,200 positions, led by professional, scientific and technical services, as well as transportation and warehousing.



Aug 2025 Jul 2025

Jobs gain/loss -65,500 -40,800

full-time -6,000 -51,000

part-time -59,700 +10,300

Unemployment rate 7.1% 6.9%

Participation 65.1% 65.2%

Labor force 22.550 mln 22.581 mln

Aug 2025 Aug 2024 % change

Avg hourly wage C$37.81 C$36.50 +3.6

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast 10,000 new jobs in August, and for the unemployment rate to rise to 7.0%. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.

