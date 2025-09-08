Brazilian miner Vale said on Tuesday that firefighters employed by the company have extinguished a fire that hit an auxiliary tower at its maritime terminal Ponta da Madeira, located in northeastern Brazil. In a statement to Reuters, Vale said the fire did not impact its schedule for iron ore shipments nor the volumes of the steelmaking material it expects to ship out. (By Marta Nogueira and Amy Lv; Editing by Sarah Morland)

