Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is likely to start a series of interest-rate cuts this week and keep going through the end of the year, traders bet on Wednesday after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation last month calmed worries that price pressures would hold the central bank back from policy easing. Traders stuck to bets the Fed will start with a quarter-point reduction at its meeting next week, and continue with same-sized cuts through year end, based on pricing of futures contracts that settle to the Fed's policy rate. The producer price index increased 2.6% in August from a year earlier, a government report showed, after climbing 3.1% in July.



Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Tomasz Janowski

