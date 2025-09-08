WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his call for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to cut benchmark interest rates. "Just out: No Inflation!!! “Too Late” must lower the RATE, BIG, right now. Powell is a total disaster, who doesn’t have a clue!!!, Trump said in a post on Truth Social. The post follows federal government data that showed U.S. producer prices slipped in August. Reporting by Katharine Jackson; editing by Susan Heavey

