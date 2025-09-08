WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said the Federal Reserve has scope to lower interest rates because of the weakening U.S. labor market, but the central bank should move cautiously with a close eye on emerging economic data.
"Our overall sense is that, given the downside risks to full employment, there is scope for the Fed to begin to lower policy rates," IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack said in a regular briefing.
"We also would say that the Fed should proceed cautiously, of course in a data-dependent way, in the coming months."
The Fed is expected to lower its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point at a policy meeting next week.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Simao
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.