WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to enact a "bigger" cut to benchmark interest rates and pointed to the housing market in a social media post ahead of the U.S. central bank's meeting this week. "'Too Late' MUST CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER THAN HE HAD IN MIND. HOUSING WILL SOAR!!!" Trump wrote, referring to Powell.



Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey

