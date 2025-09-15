Pakistan has approved a proposal of bridge financing worth $390 million to lay railway tracks that would be used to transport large volumes of export material from mines in Balochistan, a government statement said on Thursday. (By Ariba Shahid and Hritam Mukherjee; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

