The chair of a US House of Representatives committee on China on Thursday called on the Trump administration to restrict or suspend Chinese airline landing rights in the US unless Beijing restores full access to rare earths and magnets.

Representative John Moolenaar, a Republican, also said the US should review export control policies governing the sale of commercial aircraft, parts and maintenance services to China.

“These steps would send a clear message to Beijing that it cannot choke off critical supplies to our defense industries without consequences to its own strategic sectors,” Moolenaar said.

Rare earths are a group of 17 elements used in products from lasers and military equipment to magnets found in electric vehicles, wind turbines and consumer electronics. China is sensitive about rare earths and its control over supply, adding several rare earth items and magnets to its export restriction list in April in retaliation for US tariff hikes.

US airlines are flying only a percentage of flights to China they are allowed to operate given persistent low demand between the two nations.

Reports suggest China is considering buying as many as 500 Boeing airplanes as part of trade talks with the US.

On Wednesday, the US Transportation Department approved another six-month extension that allowed United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines to fly just 48 total flights weekly to China out of 119 approved. Chinese carriers fly an equivalent number to the US.

A group representing the US carriers declined to comment. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

Last year, major US airlines and aviation unions successfully urged former President Joe Biden’s administration to pause approvals of additional flights between China and the US, citing ongoing “anti-competitive policies of the Chinese government.”

Flights between China and the US were a point of contention during the Covid-19 pandemic.

(By David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)