Sept 22 (Reuters) - Gold rose nearly 2% to an all-time high on Monday, fueled by growing expectations of further U.S. rate cuts and persistent safe-haven demand amid political uncertainty.

Investors are closely watching upcoming Federal Reserve speeches and key inflation data for fresh policy signals.



Spot gold rose 1.7% to a fresh record high of $3,747.08 per ounce, as of 02:06 p.m. ET (1806 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled 1.9% higher at $3,775.10.



Russia's defence ministry said its forces had taken control of the settlement of Kalynivske, in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran said the central bank should cut interest rates aggressively to reduce risks to the economy's outlook. The Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points last week — its first reduction since December — and signaled a willingness to ease further.

"There's a continued flow of safe haven demand amid geopolitical matters that are still kind of wobbly, including the Russia-Ukraine war. Last week's Fed interest rate cut and probably more Fed rate cuts coming by the end of the year," are also supporting prices, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.



Investors are closely watching a series of Fed speeches this week, including remarks from Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, for fresh signals on the central bank's monetary policy path. Friday's U.S. core personal consumption expenditure price data is also in focus.

Meanwhile, after a typical seasonal dip in UK gold buying, central bank demand has rebounded to 63 tonnes, matching the post-2022 average and adding to bullish sentiment, Societe Generale said in a note on Monday.

Spot silver rose 2.1% to $43.99 per ounce, a more than 14-year high. Platinum rose 1% to $1,418.61 and palladium edged up 3.3% to $1,186.71.

"Silver may yet find fresh upside as investors cast their sights beyond record-high gold prices. With the gold-silver ratio currently around 86, still above its five-year average of 82, silver may yet have more room to catch up on its more illustrious precious metals cousin," Han Tan, chief market analyst at Nemo.money.

