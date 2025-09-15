Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index scaled a new record on Tuesday, boosted by gains in gold mining and energy shares, with market sentiment remaining positive after recent lowering of borrowing costs. At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), Toronto's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), was up 0.1% at 29,997.89 points.



Reporting by Twesha Dikshit

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.