Chile’s state-run Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, has named Claudio Sougarret as general manager of its El Teniente mine, the company said in a statement on Friday. Sougarret was placed in the role on an interim basis in August, following an accident that killed six workers. He was previously the mine’s operations manager. Codelco also named Patricio Viveros the general manager of the Salvador division. (By Fabian Cambero; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

