Sept 29 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped on Monday amid concerns over a potential government shutdown, with the yen outperforming the euro ahead of a batch of U.S. economic releases that could offer further clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

The greenback rose last week following economic data that prompted a pullback in expectations for Fed interest rate cuts.



Traders are currently pricing in 40 basis points of Fed easing by December and a total of 105 basis points by the end of 2026, about 25 bps less than levels seen in mid-September.



PARTIAL U.S. GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMS

The dollar index - a measure of its value relative to a basket of foreign currencies - was down 0.14% on Monday to 90.04, having risen 0.5% last week.

Top of investors' minds was a looming U.S. government shutdown should Congress fail to pass a funding bill before the fiscal year ends on Tuesday.

Without passage of funding legislation, parts of the government would close on Wednesday, the first day of its 2026 fiscal year.

Analysts say the dollar typically weakens ahead of such episodes, before rebounding once the funding dispute is resolved. Markets are likely to see it as a fresh headwind for an already sluggish labour market.

A shutdown would have implications for the release of Friday's closely-watched non-farm payrolls report, as well as subsequent economic data, which may not be published.

Ahead of Friday's jobs report, investors will also get figures on job openings, private payrolls and the ISM manufacturing PMI, among others.

"The shift in the Fed's reaction function away from inflation concerns toward defence of the labour market, which leads to faster and earlier rate cuts and lower real rates but at the expense of higher-than-expected inflation, suggests we will remain in the U.S. dollar bear regime for longer," said David S. Adams, head of G10 forex strategy at Morgan Stanley.

LEGAL BATTLE OVER FED GOVERNOR COOK

Investors are also closely watching the legal battle over Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook’s potential removal, as any threat to the Fed’s independence poses a far greater risk to the dollar than the government shutdown.

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow President Donald Trump to fire Cook, arguing that her removal would be a lawful exercise of presidential authority.

The euro rose 0.11% to $1.1713, while sterling gained 0.18% to $1.3425.

Analysts expect inflation data from euro zone countries to have little impact on the rate outlook or the single currency, as investors expect policy to remain stable. Spain's European Union-harmonised 12-month inflation rate rose to 3.0% in September.

Analysts' attention remained on the war in Ukraine and the potential for increased military spending.

Against the yen , the dollar was down 0.5% to 148.77, after having risen more than 1% against the Japanese currency last week.

However, the diverging outlook for rates will remain in focus amid signs of a hawkish shift on the Bank of Japan board.

"We favour short position in the dollar/yen," said Mohit Kumar, economist at Jefferies, adding he expected more rate hikes by the BoJ.

"Also, for a number of Asian countries, offering an off-ramp solution to let their currencies appreciate could be part of the trade negotiations with the U.S.," he added.

In other currencies, the Aussie was last 0.22% higher at $0.6561. The Reserve Bank of Australia announces its rate decision on Tuesday. Expectations are for the central bank to stand pat on rates.

