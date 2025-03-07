Sept 30 (Reuters) - The main U.S. stock indexes were on track to pare quarterly gains on Tuesday as a looming government shutdown risked delaying economic data, heightening investor anxiety around the Federal Reserve's next move.

With valuations stretched, markets are banking on a dovish Fed to keep the rally alive, making any disruption to the central bank's visibility on economic data a source of concern.

While previous shutdowns have had a limited impact on markets, some analysts warned the current episode could be more disruptive, given the delicate economic backdrop.

"This could be more serious. Should any shutdown be protracted, that could lead to other government economic statistics being delayed," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

With the outlook for upcoming reports unclear, markets are leaning heavily on the data at hand.

A Labor Department report on Tuesday showed job openings increased marginally in August, while hiring and layoffs declined. Another data point showed U.S. consumer confidence declined more than expected in September.

At 11:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 118.48 points, or 0.26%, to 46,197.59, the S&P 500 (.SPX), shed 7.66 points, or 0.11%, to 6,653.55, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), lost 36.78 points, or 0.16%, to 22,554.37.

Consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD), shares lost 1.2% on the S&P 500, weighed by losses in Tesla (TSLA.O), and Amazon (AMZN.O), , which fell 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively. The stocks also weighed on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 communication services (.SPLRCL), sector fell 0.9%, dragged by losses in Meta Platforms (META.O), and Alphabet (GOOGL.O), down 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Purchase Licensing Rights,

This was countered by a 0.6% gain in tech (.SPLRCT), and a 0.8% rise in healthcare (.SPXHC), stocks.

The Dow was dragged down by American Express (AXP.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), and JPMorgan (JPM.N), , which declined 2.9%, 1.7% and 1.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson warned the job market could face stress without central bank support, while Boston Fed President Susan Collins said she was open to additional rate cuts.

Traders will also look to a busy slate of Fed speakers for direction as they speak later in the day.

Equities have held up well through the third quarter, with the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX), , the tech-heavy Nasdaq (.IXIC), and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), set to notch gains for the second straight quarter.

Despite Tuesday's retreat, the S&P 500 is on track for its best third-quarter performance since 2020.

In stocks, chipmaker Wolfspeed (WOLF.N), surged 54.1% a day after exiting bankruptcy. Firefly Aerospace (FLY.O), dropped 23.5% following a testing mishap that destroyed the core booster for its centerpiece Alpha rocket.

Lamb Weston (LW.N), rose 4.9%, topping the S&P 500 after the frozen-potato products maker beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter revenue and profit.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.77-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 43 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 80 new highs and 62 new lows.

Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sukriti Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar, Anil D'Silva and Pooja Desai