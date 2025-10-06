TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at its fastest pace in 15 months in September as a measure of employment rebounded, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 59.8 last month from 50.1 in August, marking its highest level since June 2024.



The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.



The gauge of employment increased to an adjusted 50.2 from 46.0 in August, while the prices index was at 63.2, down from 65.1.

The unadjusted PMI rose to 61.6 from 50.0.

