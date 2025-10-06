TORONTO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at its fastest pace in 15 months in September as a measure of employment rebounded, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted index rose to 59.8 last month from 50.1 in August, marking its highest level since June 2024.
The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.
The gauge of employment increased to an adjusted 50.2 from 46.0 in August, while the prices index was at 63.2, down from 65.1.
The unadjusted PMI rose to 61.6 from 50.0.
Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.