Oct 8 (Reuters) - Gold raced past $4,000 an ounce for the first time on Wednesday as investors piled into a record-breaking rally in the safe-haven asset to hedge against global economic uncertainty, while also betting on U.S. interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was up 1.3% at $4,036.22 per ounce by 1154 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 1.3% to $4,058.



Silver also latched on to gold's rally, gaining 2.4% to $48.97 per ounce, and just shy of its all-time high of $49.51.



Traditionally, gold is seen as a store of value during times of instability. Spot gold is up about 54% year-to-date, after gaining 27% in 2024. It is one of the strongest-performing assets of 2025, outpacing advances in global equity markets and bitcoin, while the U.S. dollar and crude oil are down for the year.

Gold broke above $4,000 an ounce for the first time as investors piled into the safe haven, making it one of the best-performing assets of 2025.

The rally has been driven by a cocktail of factors, including expectations of interest rate cuts, ongoing political and economic uncertainty, solid central bank buying, inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a weak dollar.

"Background factors are much the same as before, in terms of geopolitical uncertainty, with the added spice of the (U.S.) government shutdown," StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said.



"The latter is not impeding strong equities but nonetheless there will be a degree of risk mitigation via bullion."

The U.S. government shutdown, into its eighth day on Wednesday, has delayed the release of key economic data, forcing investors to rely on non-government sources to assess the timing and scope of Fed rate cuts.

Markets are pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Fed's upcoming meeting, with a similar reduction expected in December.

Global crises, including the Middle East conflict and the war in Ukraine, have also contributed to increased demand for bullion, with political turmoil in France and Japan further amplifying the rush for safe-haven assets.

Renewed accumulation of developed-market ETFs for the first time in five years is also among the factors boosting this rally, said Michael Hsueh, precious metals analyst at Deutsche Bank.

Globally, inflows into gold ETFs hit $64 billion year-to-date, according to data from the World Gold Council, with a record $17.3 billion in September alone.

Analysts expect strong inflows into gold-backed ETFs, central bank buying and lower U.S. interest rates to support gold prices in 2026 as well. Major banks have turned bullish on this rally.

"We had expected gold to reach the ($4,000) level closer to the end of the year, but the direction of travel remains consistent with our broader outlook," said Nitesh Shah, commodities strategist at WisdomTree, reiterating its forecast that prices would hit $4,530 an ounce by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

A "fear of missing out" is also boosting the rally, analysts said.

"One headwind for gold would be the Fed getting more hawkish on gold, but for the time being, Trump wants to see lower U.S. interest rates and that should keep increasing the appeal of gold," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

HSBC on Wednesday raised its average silver price forecasts for 2025 to $38.56 per ounce and for 2026 to $44.50, citing expectations for high gold prices, renewed investor demand and anticipated volatile trading.

Gold's momentum also seeped into other precious metals, with platinum gaining 2.4% to $1,652.80, while palladium climbed 4.1% to $1,392.26.

