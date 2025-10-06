WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The world economy has proven more resilient than expected despite acute strains from multiple shocks, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, forecasting only a slight slowing of global growth this year and in 2026.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the U.S. economy had dodged a recession feared by many experts just six months ago.

The U.S. economy and many others had held up, given better policies, a more adaptable private sector, less severe import tariffs than feared - at least for now - and supportive financial conditions, according to a text of her remarks to an event at the Milken Institute in Washington.



"We see global growth slowing only slightly this year and next. All signs point to a world economy that has generally withstood acute strains from multiple shocks," Georgieva said in a preview of the IMF's upcoming World Economic Outlook.

In July, the IMF raised its global growth forecast by 0.2 percentage point to 3.0% for 2025 and by 0.1 percentage point to 3.1% for 2026.

It will release a fresh outlook next Tuesday during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington. The gathering takes place at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has upended global trade with steep tariffs and cracked down on immigration, and artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming technology and the outlook for labor.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The world economy is doing "better than feared, but worse than needed," Georgieva said, noting that the IMF was forecasting global growth of roughly 3% over the medium-term, well below the 3.7% forecast before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgieva cited deep undercurrents of marginalization, discontent and hardship around the world, and said the global economy faced an array of risks.

Uncertainty is at exceptionally high levels and continuing to climb, while demand for gold - a traditional safe-haven asset for investors - is surging, Georgieva said, adding that holdings of monetary gold now exceeded 20% of the world's official reserves.

The U.S. tariff shock has been less severe than initially announced in April, with the U.S. trade-weighted tariff rate now around 17.5%, down from 23% in April, and countries largely skipping retaliatory tariffs.

But U.S. tariff rates keep changing, and U.S. inflation could rise if companies started to pass through more of the cost of tariffs, or if a flood of goods previously headed for the U.S. triggered a second round of tariff hikes elsewhere.

Financial market valuations are also heading toward levels last seen during the internet-related bullishness 25 years ago, she said. An abrupt shift in sentiment - such as what happened during the dot.com crash of March 2000 - could drag down world growth, making life especially tough for developing countries.

"Buckle up," Georgieva said, adding, "Uncertainty is the new normal and it is here to stay."

GEORGIEVA WARNS ON DEBT LEVELS

The IMF chief urged countries to durably lift growth by boosting private-sector productivity, consolidating fiscal spending and addressing excessive imbalances, allowing them to rebuild their buffers to prepare for the next crisis.

Global public debt is expected to exceed 100% of GDP by 2029, Georgieva said.

Competition is key, along with free-market-friendly property rights, rule of law, strong financial sector oversights and accountable institutions.

In Asia, countries need to deepen trade and carry out reforms to strengthen the service sector, Georgieva said. A push to lower non-tariff barriers and boost regional integration could lift gross domestic product by 1.8% in the long run.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, business-friendly reforms could boost the real GDP per capita of the median African country by more than 10%. Europe should forge ahead with building a single market, which could help it catch up with the dynamism of the U.S. private sector, she said.

The U.S. should take "sustained action" to lower its federal debt, with the debt-to-GDP ratio on track to exceed its all-time high after World War Two, Georgieva said. It should also work to boost household saving, such as through favorable treatment of retirement savings.

China also has work to do, including boosting fiscal spending on social safety nets and property sector clean-up, while cutting spending on industrial policy initiatives, she said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Paul Simao