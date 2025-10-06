TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 14% in September compared with the previous month, a sharper increase than expected, data from the national housing agency showed on Thursday. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 279,234 units, up from a revised 244,543 units in August, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to rise to 255,000 units. Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Toby Chopra

