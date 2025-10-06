Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday with technology shares leading the gains, as investors grew increasingly confident that both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada would maintain their trajectory of interest rate cuts. At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), Toronto's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), was up 0.4% at 30759.51 points.



Reporting by Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed

