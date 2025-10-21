Oct 23 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 touched an intraday record high on Thursday, lifted by oil stocks and positive results from blue-chip firms such as LSEG and Rentokil.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index (.FTSE), rose as much as 0.7% to a record high of 9,579.07 points. It was trading up 0.6% by 1200 GMT.

Oil majors Shell (SHEL.L), and BP (BP.L), gained about 3% each, as crude prices , jumped more than 5% after the U.S. imposed sanctions on major Russian suppliers Rosneft (ROSN.MM), and Lukoil (LKOH.MM), over the Ukraine war.

In earnings, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L), jumped 6.7% after the exchange operator said it would sell 20% of its post-trade services business, announced a surprise 1 billion pound ($1.34 billion) buyback and reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

Rentokil (RTO.L), jumped 11.8% after the pest control firm reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly organic revenue.

A largely upbeat earnings season, jump in commodity stocks and signs of cooling inflation that supported bets of a Bank of England interest rate cut have supported UK equity markets this week. The FTSE 100 is on track for its best weekly performance since mid-April.

The FTSE midcap index of domestically oriented stocks (.FTMC), rose 0.1%, trading at a near four-year high.

An index of UK precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030), advanced 4.5%, tracking gold prices, as U.S. sanctions against Russia and possible new export controls on China stoked geopolitical concerns, buoying demand for safe-haven assets.

On the downside, Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels (IHG.L), dipped 1.2%, despite a rise in a key revenue metric as growth slowed in US markets.

St James's Place (SJP.L), shed 4% as the fund manager forecast weaker flows for the fourth quarter.

Renishaw (RSW.L), fell 6% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 index after the engineering firm posted weak quarterly sales.

Reporting by Avinash P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber