Oct 24 (Reuters) - Traders added to bets the Federal Reserve will deliver two more quarter-point interest rate cuts this year, including one next week, after a U.S. government report showed consumer inflation rose a little less than expected last month. Futures contracts that settle to the Fed's policy rate also reflected rising expectations for a further rate cut at the Fed's January meeting.



Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by Philippa Fletcher

