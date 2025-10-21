LONDON/SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - World shares were set for a seventh straight month of gains and the dollar was near a three-month high on Friday, after Amazon and Apple earnings reinforced global tech optimism and the hope that massive AI spending will ultimately bolster growth.

Asia saw Japan's Nikkei close out its best month in 35 years overnight but European stocks were a tad lower as higher euro zone services inflation numbers showed why the European Central Bank had been happy to dampen rate cut talk the previous day.

Nasdaq futures jumped 1.2% and S&P 500 futures gained 0.6%, though, with forecast-busting Amazon (AMZN.O), earnings lifting its shares more than 11% in pre-market trading and predictions of bumper iPhone sales hoisting Apple stock (AAPL.O), up more than 2%.

That offset tumbles suffered by Meta (META.O), and Microsoft (MSFT.O), the previous day over worries about their surging AI spending. Six of the "Magnificent Seven" U.S. tech megacaps have now reported, with only Nvidia (NVDA.O), - which has just become the world's first $5 trillion company - left to come in three weeks' time.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei (.N225), had finished October with a 2% jump, boosting its weekly and monthly gains to more than 6% and 16.5%, respectively. That was the largest monthly rise since 1990, turbocharged by hopes for aggressive fiscal stimulus under new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

This week has also seen the Bank of Japan hold interest rates steady despite many economists predicting a hike.

Chinese blue chips (.CSI300), and Hong Kong's Hang Seng (.HSI), both skidded roughly 1.5% though after data showed China's factory activity contracted at the fastest pace in six months in October.

Investors also locked in gains after a trade truce reached by U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, that will lead to reduced U.S. tariffs on imports of Chinese goods and ensure rare-earth exports from China continue.

SUBTLE SHIFTS

This week, major central bank meetings have delivered decisions that have subtly shifted expectations. The biggest surprise came from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who pushed back against the market's sanguine view about a rate cut in December.

Both Treasuries and European government bonds were steady on Friday, but were set for weekly losses.

Two-year Treasury yields - which move inversely to prices - ticked up to 3.61%, having risen 12 basis points this week already, while the 10-year yield was above 4.10% again and up more than 10 bps for the week.

Germany's 10-year Bund yields , the euro area's benchmark, were broadly flat on the day at just under 2.65% and set for a weekly rise of 2.5 bps.

The rise in U.S. yields offered support to the U.S. dollar (.DXY), opens new tab, , which was retesting this week's three-month highs at 99.58 against its major peers.

It left the euro stuck at $1.1556 despite the ECB's moderately more positive signals on Thursday. The central bank also published a survey on Friday showing euro zone firms are seeing a slight improvement in business conditions and that investment into sectors like artificial intelligence is booming.

"What the data this week suggests is that maybe we have got something fundamentally wrong about the impact of trade tariffs," Morgan Stanley's Chief Europe Economist Jens Eisenschmidt said, also highlighting the growth boost from AI.

"It doesn't make me revise anything dramatically, but it makes me think," Eisenschmidt added, having also pushed back his forecast for the next ECB rate cut to March from December.

In commodities markets, oil prices were headed for a third straight monthly fall as a stronger dollar and the weak Chinese data cast a shadow, and as rising supply from major producers offset new Western sanctions on Russian exports.

Brent crude futures slipped 0.2% to $64.88 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $60.38, down 0.8%.

Spot gold prices retraced some overnight gains as well to sit at $4,023 per ounce. They were down roughly 2.5% for the week and well below the record high of $4,381 hit just last week, while cryptocurrency bitcoin is also down nearly 4% this week.

Reporting by Marc Jones in London and Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Holmes