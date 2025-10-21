Nov 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell over 1% on Tuesday, tracking a global risk-off mood as investors locked in profits, while the market awaited the country's budget proposal later in the day. At 9:31 a.m. ET, Toronto's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), fell 1.22% to 29,906.9 points.



Reporting by Pranav Kashyap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.