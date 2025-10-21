TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower pace in October as a measure of prices edged higher, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted index fell to 52.4 last month from 59.8 in September.
The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.
The gauge of employment rose to an adjusted 51.8 from 50.2 in September, while the prices index was at 64.3, up from 63.2.
The unadjusted PMI fell to 51.7 from 61.6.
Reporting by Fergal Smith
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.