NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday as investors turned the page on a roller-coaster week with economic worries, the longest-ever federal government shutdown, and sky-high tech stock valuations dampening risk appetite.

But losses shrank significantly late in the session following reports of progress on the congressional impasse which has resulted in the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history.

"A resolution to the shutdown will clearly improve sentiment, particularly at a time when the margin of error is narrow," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. "Stocks are at all-time highs and valuations are elevated, and if the shutdown gets resolved, it's one less thing weighing on the minds of investors."

All three indexes lost ground from last Friday's close, with the Nasdaq registering its largest weekly percentage drop since late March amid mounting concerns over inflated valuations of artificial intelligence-related momentum stocks, which have provided much of the upside muscle to the stock market's rally over recent months.

"Ups and downs and periods of consolidation are part of the normal ebb and flow of a bull market," Sandven added.

Concerns arising from the government shutdown were apparent in the University of Michigan's preliminary take on November Consumer Sentiment, which fell to its lowest level in over three years. Survey participants' assessment of current conditions plunged to its most pessimistic reading in the survey's history. Overall sentiment has slid 29.9% since November 2024, when U.S. President Donald Trump was elected to his second term in the Oval Office.

The shutdown has also led to a blackout of official economic indicators, complicating the Federal Reserve's dual mandate of promoting full employment and price stability.

"Flying in the dark in the absence of economic data due to the shutdown is weighing on investors as well, adding a layer of uncertainty," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha. "We know earnings were strong, but the housing market is weak."

"Clearly the labor market is weakening and investors are taking a 'sell first, ask questions later' mentality so far in November."

On the trade front, Beijing has begun creating a new rare earth licensing program that could speed up shipments but is likely to fall short of Washington's hopes for a complete rollback of restrictions.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 (.SPX), gained 8.52 points, or 0.13%, to end at 6,729.02 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), lost 47.87 points, or 0.21%, to 23,006.12. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 76.28 points, or 0.16%, to 46,988.58.

Third-quarter reporting season continued to barrel toward its conclusion, with 446 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 83% have delivered better-than-expected earnings, according to LSEG data.

Analysts now predict year-on-year S&P 500 earnings growth of 16.8% for the July-September period, a significant improvement over the 8.0% annual growth.

Microchip Technology (MCHP.O), shares dropped after forecasting quarterly net sales below estimates.

Tesla (TSLA.O), shareholders approved the largest corporate pay package in history for CEO Elon Musk. The electric vehicle maker's shares lost ground.

Shares of Expedia (EXPE.O), surged after the travel platform reported solid bookings from its business-to-business segment.

Block (XYZ.N), slumped after missing third-quarter profit expectations, and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO.O), fell following the company's decision to delay the launch of its popular video game GTA VI to November 2026.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Twesha Dikshit and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang