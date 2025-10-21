German steelmaker Salzgitter said on Monday it was not planning to exit its stake in copper producer Aurubis. Aurubis is a valuable part of Salzgitter’s business and brings “valuable EBITDA to the table”, chief financial officer Birgit Potrafki said. Salzgitter, which owns 29.99% of Aurubis, said in October it would sell 500 million euros ($583 million) worth of bonds that could be exchanged for 7.6% of Aurubis’ stock, quenching simmering takeover speculation. ($1 = 0.8575 euros) (By Emanuele Berro and Bernadette Hogg)

