NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - MSCI's global equities index climbed on Monday while government bond yields rose on bets that the record-long U.S. government shutdown will soon end and enable the resumption of official data releases that will provide clarity on the economy.

The U.S. Senate moved forward on Sunday on a measure to end the shutdown, now in its 41st day, which has sidelined federal workers, delayed food aid, snarled air travel and paused the release of government economic data. Earlier that day, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said in an interview that fourth-quarter gross domestic product could be negative if the shutdown continued.

If the Senate passes the bill, which would fund the government until January 30 and include a package of three full-year appropriations bills, it must then be approved by the House of Representatives and sent to President Donald Trump, a process that could take several days.

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday on signs of progress in Washington. It had declined earlier in the day following a report that U.S. consumer sentiment slumped to a nearly 3-1/2-year low on worries about the economic fallout.

"There's an increased willingness to take on additional risk because there's a possibility the government could reopen some time this week," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. "Right now it's a bit of a relief rally."

Pavlik said investors have been concerned by anecdotal evidence of "people staying home and not spending as much" and are anxious for the resumption of official economic reports for "hard evidence."

"We've had this void for so long that it felt like it was starting to really weigh on investors' minds and people were focusing more and more on valuations," he said.

As of 12:37 p.m. on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 147.51 points, or 0.31%, to 47,134.61, the S&P 500 <.SPX> rose 71.35 points, or 1.06%, to 6,800.15 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> rose 405.28 points, or 1.76%, to 23,409.82.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> rose 10.74 points, or 1.08%, to 1,002.06 while the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index gained 1.42%.

While last week's non-government data stoked worries about a weakening U.S. labor market, a slew of Federal Reserve officials reiterated their preference for going slow on further rate cuts.

Traders are pricing in a roughly 63% probability that the central bank will cut rates by 25 basis points next month, according to CME Group's FedWatch, opens new tab tool.

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Purchase Licensing Rights, opens new tab

Fed Governor Stephen said Monday a 50 basis point rate cut would be appropriate for December, noting that inflation is falling while the unemployment rate is drifting higher.

But St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem said that with inflation closer to 3% than the Fed's 2% goal, the economy resilient, financial conditions accommodative and monetary policy close to neutral, the Fed should "tread with caution" on any further interest rate cuts.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, driving yields up as investors favored riskier assets on optimism about an end to the government shutdown.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> rose 1.9 basis points to4.112%, from 4.093% late on Friday, while the 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> yield rose 0.7 basis points to4.7083%.

The 2-year note <US2YT=RR> yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Fed, rose 3.4 basis points to3.591%, from 3.557%.

Risk-sensitive currencies including the Australian dollar rose, while safe havens dipped against the U.S. currency, as risk sentiment was boosted by signs the U.S. government is closer to reopening.

The Australian dollar <AUD=> strengthened 0.55% versus the greenback to $0.6527 while against the Japanese yen , the dollar firmed 0.33% to 153.91.

Safe-haven gold hit its highest level in two weeks as weak U.S. economic data bolstered rate cut expectations and a softer dollar lent support.

Spot gold <XAU=> rose 2.42% to $4,095.42 an ounce. U.S. gold futures <GCc1> rose 2.39% to $4,095.00 an ounce.

Oil prices edged higher as investors assessed moves to reopen the U.S. government and oversupply concerns in the crude market.

U.S. crude rose 0.05% to $59.78 a barrel and Brent rose to $63.71 per barrel, up 0.13% on the day.

Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Nell Mackenzie and Rae Wee Editing by Kim Coghill, Dhara Ranasinghe, Clarence Fernandez and Richard Chang