NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said on Thursday that interest rate policy should remain restrictive so it can put downward pressure on still concerning levels of inflation. “This is a difficult time for monetary policy” given challenges to the Fed’s inflation and job mandates, Hammack said in an appearance before the Pittsburgh Economic Club.



“But when I look at both of those things, on balance, I think we need to remain somewhat restrictive to continue putting pressure to bring inflation down towards our target,” she said. Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Chris Reese

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.