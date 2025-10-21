Japan’s Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa said on Tuesday there are currently no particular changes in China’s export control measures on rare earths and other materials. Akazawa’s remarks come as Japan seeks to ease tensions with China amid an escalating dispute over Taiwan. (By Ritsuko Shimizu and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.