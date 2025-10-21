Nov 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. producer price index for September will be released on November 25 while the import and export price indexes for the same month will be issued on December 3, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. The release of some data was delayed during the federal government shutdown.



