Nov 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were mixed at the open on Tuesday as investors took stock of a series of delayed economic data to gauge the health of the U.S. economy, while Alphabet gained after a report said Meta was in talks to spend billions on the Google parent's chips. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 34.1 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 46,482.36. The S&P 500 (.SPX), fell 8.1 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 6,697.03​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), dropped 69.2 points, or 0.30%, to 22,802.847 at the opening bell.



Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

