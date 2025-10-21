Brazilian miner Vale announced on Thursday the payment of about 3.58 reais ($0.67) per share in dividends and interest on equity to shareholders. In a securities filing, Vale said it will pay dividends of about 1.24 real per share on January 7, and of about 0.77 real per share on March 4, when it will also pay some 1.57 reais per share in interest on equity. ($1 = 5.3562 reais) (By Andre Romani; Editing by Natalia Siniawski)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.