Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as investors paused after November's strong rally while awaiting a slew of bank earnings later this week. At 9:30 a.m. ET, Toronto's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), opens new tab was down 0.39% at 31.260.23 points.



Reporting by Avinash P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas

