Chile’s state-run copper producer Codelco said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Glencore to increase smelter capacity in Chile, and aims to reach a definitive deal in the first half of next year. The agreement is intended to advance the construction of a new plant with estimated processing capacity of 1.5 million dry metric tons a year, Codelco said. (By Daina Beth Solomon and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Kylie Madry)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.