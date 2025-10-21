Kazakhstan gold miner Solidcore Resources said on Thursday that it plans to buy back more than 30 million shares deposited in EuroClear at $2.57 per share, for a total value of $78,498,588. In a statement, it said the buyback, which will take place on December 19, would be denominated in UAE dirhams. (By Anastasia Lyrchikova and Felix Light; Editing by Joe Bavier)

