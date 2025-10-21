The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Friday that silver held in London vaults totalled 27,187 at the end of November, a 3.5% increase from the previous month, the LBMA said. There were also 8,907 metric tons of gold held, up 0.6% from October, the LBMA added. (By Anmol Choubey; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.