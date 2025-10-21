WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said support for immediately cutting interest rates would be a requirement for anyone he chose to lead the Federal Reserve, according to a Politico interview published on Tuesday. Asked if it was a litmus test that the new central bank chair immediately lower interest rates, Trump told the news outlet "yes". Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens

